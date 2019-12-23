With 25% more waste during the holidays, CSWD wants to remind people to recycle

WILLISTON, VT- The Chittenden Solid Waste District, also known as CSWD, is a municipality created to implement solid waste management. Their vision is that products are designed to be reused or recycled. They want the community to minimize their trash and maximize re-using and recycling, especially during crucial times like the holidays.

“As a society we generate 25% more waste during the holidays between Thanksgiving and New Year’s,” said Director of Outreach and Communications Michele Morris.

According to the EPA, that’s an extra 1 million tons of waste a week.

“We want everyone to think up-front about how much we’re consuming and give experiences… that kind of thing. When you’re wrapping something use a re-usable wrapping paper and then when you’re done with it put it in the right place so that it can be turned into a new material so that it can be used again,” said Morris.

Wrapping paper is a huge contributor to waste during the holidays, but not all kinds are recyclable.

“It’s got to be paper,” said Morris.

By tearing the wrapping paper you can tell if it is all paper. If you notice any sort of film stretching in the tear, then it is trash.

So, what else should be recycled? Morris said mostly stuff that should be recycled year round. “Paper, cardboard, bottles, jars, and containers.”

Morris emphasized the use of aluminum foil during the holidays.

“So, we are always using lots of foil, aluminum pie plates and things like that, we can take that as long as it’s clean we don’t want any food or goo stuck on it. So, you need to wash it up and then put it into the shape of a ball that way it acts like a can or a bottle. It’s going to bounce through the machine the right way,” said Morris.

Officials say you do want to recycle old Christmas lights, but you don’t put them in the regular blue bin. You can bring them to your local CSWD drop off location and bring them to the scrap metal section.

Morris told Local 22 and 44 that Christmas lights actually contain a lot of medal inside them and can be dangerous when put in the regular blue recycling bin.

“Anything that’s long and stringy tangles up in the machinery and makes a real problem for the workers,” said Morris.

What should you avoid recycling all together this holiday season?

“Anything that’s filmy or plastic,” said Morris.

No grocery bags, no Styrofoam, no packing pillows, no bubble wrap, or peanut stuffers.

For more or questions click here.