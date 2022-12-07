After Burlington Progressive Jack Hanson resigned from his East District seat on the Burlington City Council in October, Mayor Miro Weinberger called for a special election to fill the seat, which took place on Tuesday.

Saint Michael’s College professor and 30-year Burlington resident, Maea Brandt, won soundly. She received 55% of the first choice votes, which has led to a significant change to Burlington’s political outlook.

“Today we woke up in a slightly different political world here in Burlington,” said Adam Roof, the chair of Burlington’s Democratic party.

Brandt defeated Progressive Dina John – who received 38% of the first-choice votes – and Independent Jake Schumann.

“The folks that came out and voted in the East District thought that Maea was that candidate,” Roof said.

This decision gives Burlington Democrats a slight majority over their Progressive counterparts for the first time in six years.

The chair of Vermont’s Progressive party, Josh Wronski, says a nearly 33% decrease in votes from last March’s town meeting day played a big role in the race.

“People like Dina are especially reliant on working class people, renters, young people,” Wronski said.

Voters have stressed Brandt’s roots in the community along with her devotion to public safety and expanding affordable housing spoke to them.

While the seat has temporarily flipped, the question stands: what does this mean for the council moving forward?

Roof says Brandt’s presence could help change things.

“…looking to work on moving some of the things that have been tabled for a long time, not just related to public safety,” he said.

One of those things being potentially removing Jon Murad’s interim police chief tag, while many residents voice their frustrations concerning violent crime.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says it’s a possibility with increased democratic support, but other races are set to influence the Queen City’s political makeup come March.

“There are five seats open,” Roof said. “There are four district seats plus the open special election in Ward 8.”

The Central District election will not involve current Progressive Councilor Perri Freeman for the first time since 2019.

They led the charge on economic justice, housing issues and played a significant role in pushing for the 2020 Burlington police cuts.

Police Commissioner Melo Grant is one candidate running to replace Freeman, but Wronski says a Democrat overtaking this seat would not change the party’s approach to city politics.

“We keep moving forward anyway,” he said. “Even when we had six, we had to win Independent or Democratic votes to pass anything,” he said.

However, both Weinberger and Roof believe Brandt’s resounding win while backing of the police department are good signs for Democratic candidates moving forward.

Brandt has announced that she is running for re-election in March, and both parties will hold their respective caucuses in the coming weeks to choose candidates to back in each of the five races.