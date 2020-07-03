With Fourth of July events canceled, the firework industry struggles

Burlington’s annual Third of July Celebrations have been canceled. Tom Swenson is the owner of Northstar Fireworks. Northstar Fireworks usually puts on the giant fireworks show that typically happens on the Third of July at the Burlington Waterfront.

Swenson said the show typically brings around 40,000 people to the area. As the pandemic started he saw no possible way to have a fireworks show of this capacity while being able to follow social distancing guidelines.

A Northstar crew of over 12 helps set of the fireworks on the third. Swenson said he currently has two people working, including himself.



Northstar Fireworks have been finding alternative ways to still hold fireworks shows. They have been doing fireworks for socially distanced events including graduations that take place at large areas like Drive-ins.

You can also enjoy the sky light up from the comfort of your home! Local 22/44 is airing last year’s fireworks spectacular. Catch it at 7:30pm on WVNY and at 10:30pm on WFFF.