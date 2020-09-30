With pressure from the Union, UVM restores 63 lecturers to full time

BURLINGTON, VT – The University of Vermont restores full-time hours for more than 60 faculty members whose hours for the 2020-21 academic year were originally reduced.

The administration informed the lecturers in May of 2020 that their jobs and pay would be cut back by 25%. Following months of pressure from the union, along with the community, 63 of 68 affected faculty jobs have been fully restored and the remaining five affected positions have been partially restored.

“The administration was asking for more and offering less, and had no financial or curricular justification for cutting these lecturers’ jobs. This move caused unnecessary stress and upheaval for these faculty members and their families,” said Union President Julie Roberts.

“I’m relieved that, for most of our colleagues, we were able to reverse this in time” said Roberts.

Union Academics filed a grievance with the Vermont Labor Relations Board in early July of this year, requesting that the university restore hours for affected faculty. United Academics has fought these cuts on multiple fronts: through the grievance process and with proposals at the bargaining table.

Union leadership remain skeptical with the administration and over how the situation was handled.

“We do not accept the administration’s interpretation of language in our agreements, nor do we condone the manner in which the hours of affected faculty have been manipulated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Roberts.