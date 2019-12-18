With snow squalls in the forecast Vermont State Police say to be mindful

After recent pile-ups and crashes due to snow squalls and black ice over the weekend, the Vermont State Police is reminding people to be extra careful when driving during winter weather.

Vermont state police say if you know a snow squall is coming… try to avoid being on the roads in it altogether.

“At times you could probably see the snow squalls coming. You can tell the horizon just looks different. Just reduce your speed and pull off to the side of the road. Let this thing pass usually they come and go fairly quickly. The worst thing you can do is slam on your breaks and actually stop in the middle of the highway,” said Lt. Tara Thomas.

On Sunday night, John DeRienzo was driving to get his dog when he ended up in a 15 car pile-up on I-89 between exits 10 and 11. He said all of the sudden him and his daughter saw a bunch of cars on the side of the road and he knew it was black ice.

“So, we started sliding and we ended up nestled on the side of the road in between all the other cars,” said DeRienzo. But DeRienzo feels he was one of the lucky ones.

“Cars in front of us were hitting each other and cars behind us were hitting each other,” said DeRienzo.

Lt. Thomas explained if you are caught in the storm to make sure you are not distracted and to keep enough distance between you and the cars in front of you.

“If you are following a car too closely and you are not giving yourself that good following distance , you are going to have what we had on Sunday and that is that several car pile-up because everyone is following too closely,” said Lt. Thomas. She also advises that everyone has snow tires.

If you are caught sliding off the road or in a pile-up, police advice to try and get to the shoulder, keep your seatbelt on, call for help, and make sure your hazards are flashing.