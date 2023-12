Berlin, VT – 26-year-old Kayley Sicely of Barre, accused of shoplifting from the Kohls department store in the Berlin mall on December 21 and 23, has been found, according to police.

After speaking with store employees, police posted on Facebook Tuesday asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who identified as the woman above.

After being located by police, Sicely was given a citation to appear in court in February.