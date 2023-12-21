Burlington, VT – The United States Attorney’s office has announced that 43-year-old Maria Alvarez was arraigned in court Thursday after a jury returned an indictment alleging she had intent to distribute cocaine. Alvarez was arrested on Wednesday, December 20, and faces up to 40 years in prison, as well as a $5 million fine.



On September 26, police found Alvarez with one other person unresponsive in a vehicle. According to police, the individual who was in the driver’s seat had what they believed to be crack cocaine.



As police took Alvarez into custody, they say she placed what they say were rocks of crack cocaine in the passenger car door. The test for what police found in the door and the driver’s lap came back positive for crack cocaine.



The driver and Alvarez were arrested, and police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. After the warrant was obtained, police searched and found three bags in the footwell of the passenger seat.



From the bags, police recovered Alvarez’s ID, a key to a lockbox with over 600 grams of powder cocaine, $5,000, and suspected drug packaging.