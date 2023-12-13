St. Johnsbury, VT- Police say a St. Johnsbury woman was drunk and there were two kids in the car when she crashed her car Tuesday night, and the car nearly slid into the Passumpsic River.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fenton Road and Depot Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, and while responding to the scene police were told the car, a Honda Odyssey, was sliding off the road toward the river.

St. Johnsbury Firefighters and several people who had seen the crash helped the driver, Megan Austin, 32, and the two children out of the car and got them to a safer location. Police say Austin was driving north on Fenton Road when she tried to make more from for a passing car and veered off the shoulder, then lost control due to slick road conditions and slid down the river bank before hitting a stump and coming to a stop.

Megan Austin, 32, St. Johnsbury, VT (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Troopers performed a field sobriety test after finding open containers of alcohol in the car and then arrested Austin and cited her to appear in court on January 8, 2024. Austin is facing a DUI charge and two counts of cruelty to a child.