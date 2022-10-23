Ashley Smith, is accused of refusing to pull over. (Photo via NHSP)

NEWPORT, NH- New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.

Ashley E. Smith, 29, was allegedly driving on Elm Street in Newport when troopers tried to pull her over for driving a car with no license plates and a defective equipment violation. Police say that Smith didn’t stop and tried to flee the scene.

Stop sticks were used several times to deflate the tires on Smith’s car, but she kept going at a slow speed despite the flat tires, only coming to a stop when she hit a cruiser.

There was a man in the car who was released and not charged with any crimes.

Smith had three electronic bench warrants out for her arrest, as well as a Superior Court warrant with two additional charges.

For this incident, Smith was charged with two counts of Felony Reckless Conduct, Disobeying an Officer, Falsifying Evidence, False Imprisonment, and Operating with a Suspended License.