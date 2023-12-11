Burlington, VT – A Bristol woman is facing up to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud and tax evasion, according to a press release from the Vermont United States Attorney’s office.

53-year-old Jodi Lathrop is charged with attempting to embezzle from a wood logging and chipping company in Vermont. The company authorities say she embezzled from is co-owned by Lathrop’s brother-in-law and husband. The woman accused serves as Claire Lathrop Band Mill’s (CLBM) bookkeeper.

The indictment alleges she embezzled over $400,000 and evaded paying $141,000 in personal income tax.

From 2014 to 2020, she engaged in an embezzling scheme that included writing unauthorized checks from CLBM and using their accounts to pay her credit cards and personal expenses, according to court records.

In 2018, records show she charged $3,466.95 to a company credit card for household appliances and had them shipped to her residence. Prosecutors say she hid the embezzlement by falsely recording purchases in the company checkbooks, writing false notes, and ultimately causing the company to file false tax returns.

Lathrop also reportedly filed false tax returns from 2014 to 2019 and did not report the embezzled money as additional income, which allowed her to avoid paying taxes on it she owed to the IRS.

She has since been released and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2024. She is also to sell 270.5 acres of land and use the proceeds to pay her victims according to her plea agreement.