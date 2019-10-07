Colchester Police program teaches self-defense techniques to women

Local 22 & 44’s Spencer Thomas was at Colchester Police Department on Monday to learn about the Rape Aggression Defense System, known as RAD.
The women-only program teaches self-defense tactics and techniques.
For more information, click here.
