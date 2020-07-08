World Cow goes viral on TikTok

COLCHESTER, VT- World Cow is a global brand that promotes kindness and unity. The brands message is “We’re all Spots on the same cow,” and if you look closely at the cow paintings you will notice the spots on the cow are actually a map of the world.

DJ Barry is the creator of the World Cow. He said the whole thing started off as a small fundraiser that quickly grew to a brand that can be seen across the world. Throughout the years, Barry has painted giant murals across Vermont and the country. Along with painting the murals, he also raised money for different charities at each location.

Most recently, his World Cow can be seen on tiktok with over one million views. The tiktok shows his cow being painted onto a car. The video went viral and people across the country began painting the World Cow onto their cars.

Barry said World Cow’s message is so important now, more than ever. In a time with such negative news, he said this is something positive that everyone can relate too.