Year-round camp for kids with cancer all set for biggest fundraiser of the year

Vermont – Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, the year-round camp for kids from Vermont and New York who have, or have had cancer kicks off their annual radio fund-raising drive Monday morning, December 9th at 5 AM. For five weekday mornings, beginning December 9th and running through December 13th, a crew of campers, parents, volunteers, and donors will get together in a steady stream of holiday joy to raise the funds needed to send kids with cancer to a place where they can hopefully reclaim some sense of normalcy.

For the 21st year in a row, local radio station KOOL105 (WKOL 105.1 FM) is once again a beehive of activity. Beginning Monday of next week at 5am and going until 10am, the phones will be ringing, the tote-board will be humming, the coffee will be brewing, and the kids themselves will be running through the halls and playing with the trains under the tree, awaiting their turn to help tell the Ta-Kum-Ta story.

While there is never a charge to campers or their families, it costs the camp on average $2,500 to host a child for a week at the T-K-T facility in South Hero, VT. Along with Ta-Kum-Ta’s signature summer program, the camp now also features Winter Weekends for campers, siblings weekend, mom’s weekend, dad’s weekend and a growing list of support programs for their families.

There are five easy ways to make your donation during December 9th through the 13th, to help give these children a chance to simply be a kid again: