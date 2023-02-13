SARANAC, NY- Three people, including a two-year-old boy and his mother, died early Saturday when they became trapped inside a burning house in Saranac.

When emergency crews arrived at shortly after 3:30 a.m., the house was fully engulfed, with several people inside. Three people were able to escape. Trapped inside were Robert Velie, 21, Katelynn Damour, 23, and her 2-year-old son Diesel Cook. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Brandi Ashley said the cause of the fire is under investigation. She said the three people who were able to get out of the house exited through the front door before climbing down from an upstairs balcony.

“We are not labeling it any suspicious activity as of right now,” she said.

According to the family, Velie and Damour were expecting a child together. A GoFundMe to help support the family has received nearly $50,000 in just over 24 hours.