Young Vermonter battling Crohn’s disease in need of help during pandemic

Adjusting to social distancing and quarantining has been challenging for most of us, but for people who are immune-compromised, the measure can be the difference between life and death.

“Our life revolves around Kiara and trying to keep her as healthy as possible, but now we’re trying to keep her alive,” said Tamra Nestler, of Bridgewater, Vermont.

13-year old Kiara Nestler has been battling Crohn’s Disease since birth, but routine treatments that help manage her illness also weaken Kiara’s immune system, meaning she’s more susceptible to common colds and viruses. So taking extra precautions is nothing new for the 7th grader, but the coronavirus pandemic has taken that to a whole new level.

“I’m pretty scared, you know you cant leave the house, you can’t go outside really without the risk of being exposed to it,” Kiara said.

Kiara, Tamra, and sister, Brielle, have been quarantined together for 3 weeks now. Kiara was pulled out of school a month ago and passes the time by reading, drawing and playing video games. She’s only left the house, just one time for treatment.

“If I get the virus I could die,” she said. “There’s a very good chance I could die.”

It’s up to mom to run errands, but each trip out of the house runs a greater risk.

“I cant find groceries, the shelves are bare here,” Tamra said. “You know every store that I add to my shopping list, I feel like is one more round of exposure that I could bring home to Kiara.”

Tamra has depended on the generosity of neighbors and friends to help fill her shelves. She’s also turned to online deliveries but it’s quickly become very expensive, especially with Kiara’s restricted diet. The Nestlers say they’re scared with a lot of uncertainty in the days ahead.

“I try to decontaminate everything and be as careful as I can but it’s a hard way to live,”Tamra said.

If you can help out the Nestler family during this challenging time, there is a Go Fund Me page set up to gather donations, you can give, here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/crohns-coronavirus-quarantine-amp-kiara-rose

The family says they could also really use a computer or laptop for research purposes, even if it’s outdated and just lent for the time being.