Young Vermonter donates the profits from her artwork to the homeless

8-year-old Savannah Webber loves to draw, mostly animals and sometimes flowers. About 2 weeks ago, with a little help from her dad, she decided to auction off about a dozen of her creations.

“My dad said one day ‘your drawings are really good, we should put them on eBay’,” Savannah Webber said. “So I put them on and then people just kept trying to fight for them.”

The highest bid for just one of her pieces brought in $107.50. Instead of pocketing the profits, Savannah decided she would donate what she made to a good cause.

“Some people don’t have what other people have,” Webber said. Some people just don’t have roofs, or they don’t have a house, or they don’t have food.”

Savannah is sending $785 to the National Coalition for the Homeless, thanks to the successful sales of her very special drawings. Her supporters will receive the artwork already framed and ready to hang on their wall.

The third grader is already crafting more creations to sell and hopes to keep this project going down the road.

“I hope everybody has a roof over their heads and they’re safe,” she said.