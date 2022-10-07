ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Mental health awareness week is October second through eighth. One in four adults in the u-s suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder. Undiagnosed and untreated mental illness can result in unnecessary disability, unemployment, substance abuse and much more.

Work stress, money problems, society issues.

M. Clark Canine Psychotherapist states “There are some very serious challenges going on in our society right now and it sort of makes sense that people would feel more anxious about it.”

Experts say checking in on your mental health is beneficial just like a physical health checkup. You can perform a mental health checkup by asking yourself these questions every day: “How am I feeling today?”, “What’s been worrying me lately?”, “Am I providing my body with its basic needs?”, What am I doing to bring myself joy?”, “Who do I have in my corner?”

David Baker, PhD Psychotherapist & Performance Management Consultant states, “We have to look deep inside, I think, and ask ourselves ‘honestly what am I struggling with’ and it’s not often the obvious thing.”

Apps like MoodKit, Talkspace, MindShift CBT promotes taking steps to manage your mental health. For symptoms that last longer than two weeks, it best to seek professional help.

National Depression Screening Day is October sixth. The organization Mental Health America provides mental health screening tests for depression, anxiety, PTSD and many more that you can take on their website at screening.mhanational.org.

