ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Earth day is April 22nd and over a billion people take part in Earth Day activities every year. However, there are steps you can incorporate in your everyday routine that can contribute to safeguarding our planet.

The facts are frightening! Scientists have found more carbon dioxide in our atmosphere than ever before. Two thirds of extreme weather events in the last 20 years were influenced by humans. The living planet reports wildlife populations have dropped by 60% in just 40 years. But what can we do to stop it?

Did you know every minute in the shower, you are using two gallons of water?

But if you shortened your shower by a single minute, you can save 60 gallons of water per month.

According to the EPA, passenger vehicles account for more than half of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions produced. If walking or biking to work is not an option, try planting a tree. Experts say planting a tree won’t completely offset the carbon emissions humans produce, but it can certainly set roots to getting cleaner air.

Have you heard of plogging? It’s the term used for picking up litter while jogging. Not only will you be helping keep the environment clean, but you can also get fit while doing so.

Meat production is another major contributor of greenhouse gases, but if you switch to one vegetarian meal just one day a week, you will save 133 gallons of water per meal. If everyone in the world participated in Meatless Mondays, it’s equivalent to taking 240 million cars off the road every year.

Sources:

https://www.dosomething.org/us/facts/11-facts-about-earth-day#:~:text=Mother%20Earth%20Day.-,It’s%20estimated%20that%20over%20a%20billion%20people%20participate%20in%20Earth,observe%20Earth%20Day%20each%20year

https://www.wired.co.uk/article/climate-change-facts-2019

https://www.therighttoshower.com/ethical-living/3-things-you-can-do-to-save-water-in-the-shower#:~:text=2.,gallons%20of%20water%20per%20month

Contributor(s) to this news report include Milvionne Chery, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftkign up at: http://www.iv