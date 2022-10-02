ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — We see the images every night, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families fleeing their country with just the clothes on their backs. And it’s not just Ukraine. Over the past forty years, more than three million refugees from dozens of war-torn countries have overcome the odds and started over in the United States.

Clementine Bihiga was around her sons’ Christon and Caiden’s ages when her life changed forever overnight. War in her Rwandan village ripped her life apart.

“There is bullets and bombs exploding,” Clementine Bihiga recalls.

Clementine’s parents and her eight brothers and sisters fled to the Congo to escape genocide.

“It was tough, living in refugee camps and seeing dead bodies every single day,” Bihiga states.

After five years in refugee camps, the family resettled in the United States. In college, Clementine embraced her African culture and began speaking about her experiences. Thuy Bui fled from Vietnam at age 11, now she’s a doctor who treats refugees and recent immigrants.

“Everybody should have the same opportunity just like I was given that opportunity,” proclaims Thuy Bui

“My light at the end of the tunnel, believe it or not, it came after my daughter passed away,” Bihiga remembers.

In 2014, Clementine’s second child, Clarette, was stillborn. Clementine started the Clarette Refugee Fund in honor of her daughter, raising money to support schools in Africa.

“I knew that if I helped children, I’m also helping their mothers and empowering them,” says Bihiga.

Clementine had a traumatic past.

“But at the end of the day, the person I am today, I won’t change it,” states Bihiga.

The Clarette Refugee Fund has raised an estimated 50-thousand dollars to educate refugees. Clementine is employed full time as a clinical programs manager for a health system and in addition to overseeing the Clarette Refugee Fund and motivational speaking, she hosts a new podcast about women’s mental and physical health called just Clementine.

Sources:

https://www.unrefugees.org/refugee-facts/usa/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-60555472

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Map-of-Africa-highlighting-countries_fig1_332380173

https://www.facebook.com/claretterefugeefund/ http://www.globalimpactaca.com/clarette-refugee-fund/

Contributors to this news report includes: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk