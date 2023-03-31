ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the CDC, about one in three American’s will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime.

“Lifestyle things have been shown to be as important or more important in cancer development,” said William Dale, MD, a Geriatrician at City of Hope in Los Angeles.

The first prevention strategy is to get your Vitamin D levels checked. The nurse’s health study found that women with higher levels of Vitamin D had 50 percent reduction in their risk of developing breast cancer. If you’re deficient, you may need a supplement. Another way to prevent cancer is to stand up more. One study found that every two hour increase in sitting time was linked to an eight percent jump in colon cancer risk and a 10 percent jump in endometrial cancer risk.

Also, stay away from too much barbequed or fried meats. American Cancer Society, cooking these foods over high temperatures creates chemicals that may boost cancer risk. Another prevention tip is to check your home’s indoor air quality. About one in 15 U.S. homes has elevated levels of radon, which is the second most common cause of lung cancer after smoking. One more simple strategy is drinking a caffeinated beverage. Studies show antioxidants in green and black tea can protect against DNA damage that leads to cancer, and research suggests coffee may also lower the risk of tumors!

Another way to prevent cancer is to limit the booze. Even light to moderate drinking can be problematic. One study found a 30 to 50 percent increase in breast cancer risk among those who drank one to two drinks daily.

