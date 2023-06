Talk of Artificial Intelligence is on the minds of local Vermonters. Henry Bossie from Munkton hopes it will help people get better treatment. As he’s suffered from many illnesses. Rene Willard who lives in Williston has already seen it take jobs away from her artist friends. In this edition of Your Best Life, Bo-Yee Poon meets a VSU researcher in Johnson , and gets the perspective of a bioscience intern from Kenya.