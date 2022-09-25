ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — World Alzheimer’s Day is September 21st. More than six million Americans are living with this devastating brain disease. It’s the most common form of dementia. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s. By age 65, one in five women will develop Alzheimer’s.

“I forgot so many words in one sentence that I couldn’t have a conversation,” says Virginia Sams, an Alzheimer’s patient.

While there’s no sure-fire way to prevent the disease, researchers are learning more about the risk factors that may cause it. Conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels may boost your risk. These include heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and high cholesterol. Research also shows people who use anti-anxiety drugs may be at an increased risk for dementia. A lack of quality sleep may also be to blame for some instances. Researchers at Harvard found people who slept fewer than five hours per night were twice as likely to develop dementia.

“Maintaining a schedule, keeping technology away in the bedroom, not drinking coffee and alcohol before you sleep,” states Dr. Jagdish Khubchadani, a professor of public health at New Mexico State University.

Air pollution might be another culprit. In a study, older adults who lived in areas with a high concentration of air pollution were one-point-four times more likely to have dementia than those who lived in areas with clean air.

The World Health Organization also estimates that smoking may be responsible for 14-percent of dementia cases worldwide. With Alzheimer’s risk factors to watch for, a recent study published in the journal of Alzheimer’s disease found flu vaccines were linked to a 40-percent reduced risk of Alzheimer’s.

Sources:

https://www.brightfocus.org/alzheimers/article/alzheimers-disease-facts-figures#:~:text=Every%2065%20seconds%2C%20someone%20in,the%20disease%20every%2033%20seconds.&text=2-,It%20is%20estimated%20that%20nearly%20500%2C000%20new%20cases%20of,will%20be%20diagnosed%20this%20year

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/what-is-alzheimers/causes-and-risk-factors#:~:text=The%20risk%20of%20developing%20Alzheimer’s,blood%20pressure%20and%20high%20cholesterol.

https://www.thehealthy.com/alzheimers/everyday-habits-up-your-dementia-risk/

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/alzheimers-disease/causes/

https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/ss/slideshow-raise-chances-dementia

Contributors to this news report includes: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk