Now a look at what’s happening around our region this weekend of May 20-22, 2022.

DINO & DRAGON STROLL

An interactive event that you can walk through to get up close and personal with some of the largest creatures touring the country. Children can participate in story time and arts & crafts. There are themed rides, bouncy castles and dinosaur scooters.

Where: Champlain Valley Exposition Center

When: Saturday & Sunday May 21-22

How much: Tickets for children/adults 27$

Kids aged 2 and under and veterans are free.

Dino & Dragon Stroll (dinostroll.com)

7th ANNUAL RICHARD’S RIDE

Richard’s Ride has something for everyone. From short family rides, to longer mountain biking routes, and gravel road biking. Richard’s Rides is a fundraiser to advance the causes that Richard cared about: cycling safety, getting kids on bikes, and supporting new riders.

When: Saturday May 21.

Click on the link for event details.

Annual Richard’s Ride – Powered by VBT – Richard Tom Foundation

CRAFT BREW RACES

These are a series of times 5-K’s open to beer lovers of all speeds. Featuring a 3 hour post race celebration filled with live music, food trucks, and of course local breweries. Four Quarters, Zero Gravity, and Von Trapp brewing are just some of the brewers scheduled to be there.

When: Saturday May 21, onsite registration from 10am-11:50am.

Stowe – Craft Brew Races