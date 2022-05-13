Waking Windows 2022

Waking Windows is back following a two year hiatus. It’s happening in downtown Winooski May 13-15th. The festival will feature performances by Dinosaur Jr., Japanese Breakfast, and Low Cut Connie and many more. In addition, there will also be a downtown artisan market and reading series. For more details, including ticket information, click on the link: Waking Windows | HOME

Update: This event is Sold Out

Kids Weekend

The 37th Annual Kids Weekend returns to Burlington for a three-day evening starting Friday May 13. The event kicks off on Friday with a pizza party and ice cream social at Roosevelt Park. There is also live entertainment, games, arts & crafts, and outdoor activities. Saturday’s events will be held at City Hall Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday’s events are at Schmanksa Park also from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Go to Kids Day BTV (btvkidsday.com) for more details.

The Sixties Show

Also, happening Friday is the 60’s Show at the Strand Center in Plattsburgh. The 60’s Show is not only a concert, but a Broadway style production. It will feature special effects and archival footage from the 60’s. The event starts Friday May 13 at 7:30p.m. Click on the link for more details: The Sixties Show — The Strand Center for the Arts.