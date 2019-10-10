Giants historic underdogs against Patriots on Thursday night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the New York Giants prepare to take the field in Foxboro on Thursday night, they do so as historic underdogs.

The Patriots woke up this morning as 17 point favorites, the largest-ever point spread for a Thursday night football game.

The line is understandable. The Patriots are undefeated, and New York made the trip without four of their biggest stars. Tight End Evan Engram, Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, and Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard have all been ruled out with injuries.

Coming into the week, it looked as though Barkley might make his return two weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain, but ultimately failed to get medical clearance, despite saying he was ready to play.

Gallman and Shepard both entered the concussion protocol following the Giants’ week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. For Shepard, it’s his second concussion of the season, leading the team t announce he will miss a ‘significant’ amount of time.

Engram is dealing with an MCL sprain, and is considered day-to-day.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants sits on the bench with crutches and a boot after injuring his ankle in the first half during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 06: Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants reacts after missing a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 06, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 06: Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants in action against the Minnesota Vikings during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 06, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 29: Will Hernandez #71 of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Redskins during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For the Patriots, they too are dealing with an injury bug. Wideout Phillip Dorsett will miss Thursday’s game, while fellow receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon are listed as questionable.

A win for the Giants would certainly be surprising. The success of rookie QB Daniel Jones will come down to the consistency of the team’s offensive line, which includes veterans Nate Solder and Mike Remmers, recently acquired Kevin Zeitler, and second-year standout Will Hernandez, who has not given up a sack yet this year.

Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 12-0 at home against rookie quarterbacks, and 19-5 overall. Daniel Jones would be the first rookie QB to beat New England since the Jets’ Geno Smith in 2013.