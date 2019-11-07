Giants at a crossroads heading into week 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s week 10, and the Giants are well out of the playoff picture — so why does this game feel so important?
The team is 2-7 through 9 games, the same place they were last year — but last year, expectations were low and they didn’t have what they hope to be the future face of the franchise under center.
This week, Daniel Jones will face off against second-year man Sam Darnold. Though Darnold missed nearly half the season so far with Mono, he and Jones have put up similar numbers. What stands out, is Jones’ ball security issues.
After losing two more fumbles in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Jones has now put the ball on the ground and lost it 8 times, to go along with 8 interceptions on the season.
Jones will look to bounce back against a beat up Jet’s defense that’s given up at least 20 points in all but one game this season.
On defense, the struggles continue for big blue.
Rookie corner Deandre Baker had another rough week, headlined by a blown coverage assignment that led to a 45-yard Amari Cooper touchdown.
When targeting Baker’s side of the field, Dallas QB Dak Prescott completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, Baker admitted he still needs to work on knowing plays, and knowing the defense — concerning for a guy who’s started all nine games this season.
However, his days as a full-time starter may be limited, with the return of corner back Sam Beal.
Beal was drafted in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft, but missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury. He was officially activated off of injured reserve this week and say’s he’s excited to get back on the field and do what he can to help the team.
Looking at the Giants week 10 match up with the Jets, there’s much more on the line than another notch in the win column. Head Coach Pat Shurmur has faced criticism all season for his play calling and game management. He’s 9-18 with the team, and with a week 11 bye right around the corner — failure to turn things around against a Jets team that seems lost on both sides of the ball could signal the beginning of the end of Shurmur’s time in the big apple.