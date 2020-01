New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

After a 16-year NFL career, Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially announced his retirement at a press conference Friday morning.

Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles and set almost every Giants passing record in his career based solely in New Jersey’s Meadowlands.

The Giants are expected to retire his No. 10 jersey.