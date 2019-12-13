Manning to start for Giants with Jones still sidelined

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants and team walk out of the tunnel to start the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 09, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that the veteran Manning will start on Sunday at home against Miami. Manning returned last Monday night in an overtime loss at Philadelphia, performing well in the first half with two touchdown passes before struggling the rest of the way.

Jones replaced Manning as the starter in the third week of the season. But the sixth pick overall in this year’s draft was hurt in a loss to Green Bay on Dec. 1. He practiced on a limited basis this week.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-17 loss to the Eagles. He did not throw an interception.

New York is 2-11 and has lost nine straight games.