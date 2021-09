Located just outside of downtown Plattsburgh, Busters Sports Bar & Grill invites you to make them your go-to spot for watching sports this season. Their menu includes sports bar favorites like burgers, wings, and their famous Zings, plus pasta, pizza, steaks, a salad bar and more.

As their tagline says – Busters is where good friends meet for cold beer and great food. For more information, visit their website.