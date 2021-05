Olive Ridley’s Taphouse and Grill, located in Plattsburgh, gives off a very pub feel – but has a menu that is anything but. Within the last few months, they’ve rolled out a new, handcrafted menu featuring dishes like Tandoori Chicken Naan, Jerked Chicken Sando and Coconut Shrimp, and fun cocktails – like Shiver Me Timbers, Don’t Eat Purple Snow, and Feed Me Seymour.