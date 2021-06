The Essex Resort and Spa wants you to make their backyard, your backyard. They’ve recently renovated and upgraded the area to include an extended patio area, and lawn games like bocce, ladderball, cornhole, and Kan-Jam.. With live music happening every night, it’s the perfect spot for a family dinner, or a date night. The Tavern is open to everyone – you don’t need to be a guest at the hotel to try it out. For more information, visit their website.