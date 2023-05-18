ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship announced that there will be a frost delay Thursday morning.

According to the PGA, all Oak Hill Country Club facilities and the golf course will be closed until further notice. Everyone on site is required by Oak Hill to stay away from any grass until the frost clears.

The starting times for the first round of the championship will start one hour and 15 minutes after the practice facilities open. The timing has yet to be announced.

The PGA told News 8 that the delay will not impact fans — all shuttles and gates will still operate as scheduled.

Another update will be coming from the PGA Championship at 7:00 a.m.

