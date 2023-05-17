ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2013, Oak Hill was a ball-strikers paradise as Jason Dufner raised the Wanamaker Trophy. But after the course’s restoration with changed holes, new greens, removed trees, and more length, it’s anyone’s guess as to what type of player will succeed this week.

“I can see a shorter hitter keeping it in the fairway well this week and making a lot of pars and a couple of birdies and doing well,” said Cam Davis, playing in his third PGA Championship. “I can see long hitters ripping it out there and the occasional fairway is a short club in. This place does reward you if you hit the fairway with a driver.”

“Anyone who can hit it long and pretty straight. That’s going to give the most advantage on this golf course,” said Luke Donald. “It’s longer than it was ten years ago but you’ve still got to hit it pretty accurately. The rough is up and it’s a very big golf course and a tough one as well.”

Rochester native Jeff Sluman may not be in the field this week, but the 1998 PGA Championship winner is an analyst for ESPN this week.

“Reading all the player comments from the last couple of days and there are quite a few that say that this might be as difficult of a golf course as they’ve played. Which says something,” Sluman said.

“It’s all you can handle, but that’s what you want in a major championship,” said Tony Finau. “But it’s a golf course that the guy that’s going to win this week is going to be driving the golf ball very well.”

Unlike the other majors, the PGA Championship presents a different challenge every year, something Zach Johnson embraces.

“The consistency is that there’s inconsistency in where we go, and I love that,” he said.

Play begins at the 105th PGA Championship at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.