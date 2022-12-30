Recognizing Remarkable Women 2023

ABC22 and FOX44 want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, ABC22 and FOX44 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

2022 Remarkable Women Winner – Julie Ann Graves

Julie-Ann Graves was named Remarkable Woman for Vermont, New York & New Hampshire for 2022. Read more…

Join ABC22 & FOX44 in

Celebrating the Top Finalists

Julie-Ann Graves Plainfield, VT

Julie-Ann Graves looks at life from an interesting point of view. “Every day when we wake up, we wake up with a clean slate, and it’s up to us on how we want that canvas to look by the end of the day”

Read more… Nicole Chauvin Hyde Park, VT

Tucked away in Hyde Park, Vermont is the Lamoille Community House where a 2022 Remarkable Woman, Nicole Chauvin, is the manager.

Read more… Alice Munson Weybridge, VT

She was born and raised in the Green Mountain State, a true Vermonter with quite a big family.

Read more… Sadie Trunck Plattsburgh, NY

On the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh you’ll find the center for Neurobehavioral health.

Read more…

One woman will be named Remarkable Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!