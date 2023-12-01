Recognizing Remarkable Women 2024

ABC22 and FOX44 want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, ABC22 and FOX44 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Join ABC22 & FOX44 in

Celebrating the Top Finalists

coming soon!

One woman will be named Remarkable Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!