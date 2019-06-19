ABC22 & FOX44 Red Cross Blood Drives

ABC22, FOX44 and Farrell Distributing/Budweiser are proud to once again partner with the Red Cross in support of Red Cross Month.



Watch ABC22 and FOX44 News to see how the Red Cross is saving lives and helping others right here in our community. All month long, we’ll be celebrating the good work done by The Red Cross, from disaster relief to lifesaving blood.



Did you know 80% of blood donations given to the Red Cross are collected at mobile blood drives? If giving blood isn’t for you, please make a donation to help those in need.