The Center for Neurobehavioral Health, on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh, provides services to those affected by neurologically-based disorders such as traumatic brain injuries.

And it’s where you’ll find Sadie Trunck, one of our 2022 Remarkable Women nominees, at work.

“I don’t even know why it’s remarkable,” said Trunck, the center’s director of programs. “I’m just doing whatever I need to do.”

She’s also a wife and mother who immigrated to the United States when she was 29.

“The country I’m from used to be part of one of the 50 republics that was under the USSR and now it’s an independent republic. It’s the Republic of Azerbaijan,” she said.

Trunck’s passion for what she does stems from when she was a graduate student, and there’s still more to accomplish.

The center is one of nine places in New York to receive awarded funding from the Alzheimer’s disease caregiver support initiative.

“We wrote the grant, we got the grant and we had, I believe if I’m not mistaken, up to 6,000 different items from the simple things to grabbers to state of the art equipment. – wheelchairs, you name it,” she said.

“The idea is for individuals in the community to borrow. We experience here, up in the north country, it’s a beautiful place it’s, a wonderful people,but when it comes to services. There are just not many programs.”

Sadie Trunck: making a difference in the lives of people in the North Country. And one of this year’s Remarkable Women..