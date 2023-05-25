ABC22 & FOX44’s 2023 Remarkable Woman accepted a $1,000 donation by Nexstar Media Inc. for the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation.

Renita Marshall, recipient of the 2023 Nexstar Remarkable Woman award for Vermont, the North Country, and Connecticut River Valley, accepted a generous $1,000 donation from Nexstar Media Inc. on Thursday.

The donation was presented by Alex von Lichtenberg, General Manager of WFFF-TV44, to support the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation.

Expressing her gratitude, Marshall stated that the donated funds would be utilized to provide scholarships for two high school girls participating in a leadership training program in Barre, Vermont.

The selected recipients will be awarded the scholarships as recognition of their exceptional leadership abilities. These scholarships will be awarded in collaboration with the Central Vermont Career Center (CVCC).

The Central Vermont Career Center’s program focuses on providing valuable skills and knowledge to students, with an emphasis on leadership development.

Renita Marshall’s Helping Hands Foundation aims to empower individuals by offering support and resources.

The announcement of the scholarship winners will take place on June 15 during the CVCC graduation ceremony.

Marshall, who also works for the National Life Group when she is not actively involved in guiding the Helping Hands Foundation, embodies the core values of National Life Group’s “Do Good” motto. Her dedication and commitment to uplifting her community serve as an inspiration to others.

The $1,000 donation from Nexstar Media Inc. not only recognizes Marshall’s remarkable achievements, but also enables her to make a positive impact on the lives of deserving high schoolers, fostering their growth and development as future leaders.

Through her philanthropic endeavors, Marshall continues to be a beacon of hope, shining light on the importance of giving back and creating opportunities for others to thrive.