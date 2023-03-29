Renita Marshall was named Remarkable Woman of Nexstar’s Burlington-Plattsburgh region for 2023.

Marshall founded the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation, which helps provide presents at the holidays, back-to-school supplies, and other necessities to families with children going through a financial hardship.

She received the honor during a live broadcast on FOX 44 & ABC 22. Marshall and her fellow finalists attended a reception held at WFFF/WVNY studios.

Renita Marshall is revealed as this year’s Remarkable Women

Marshall spoke about her foundation, and is excited to represent our region with many other Remarkable Women around the nation.

Live Interview with Renita Marshall

Also nominated was Amy Anderson, the founder of Amy’s Armoire in Barre, VT. The nonprofit organization provides clothes and supplies to foster and adoptive families, and also has a thrift shop where clothes and toys are sold for $5 or less.

Live Interview with Amy Anderson

The third finalist was Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Vermont’s Cathedral Square. The organization helps those 55 and older into affordable housing, and provides a number of other programs and resources to older Vermonters.

Live Interview with Kim Fitzgerald

The final nominee was Cathy Webster, who started a program specifically geared toward people with physical disabilities. It’s an Adaptive Kayaking program, where disabled people are able to kayak independently.

Live Interview with Cathy Webster

The winner received a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice, which Marshall is donating to her own foundation, to provide school supplies to at least two families.