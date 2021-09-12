Marine Corps Vet says 9/11 was his reason for enlisting

A Addison County Marine Corps veteran says his service in the military was in part due to 9/11.

Justin Sinkevich was born and raised Belville, New Jersey, just 40 minutes from New York City. He was a junior in high school in 2001 and remembers that day all too well.

“I was in the classroom, you know, me and my fellow peers. We were just sitting around working on an assignment, and one of our teachers colleagues entered the room,” said Sinkevich. “He approached him. He bent down to whisper something in his ear and after his colleague left, that’s when our teacher had informed us that two planes crashed into the world trade center.”

Seven years later, the Lyndon State College grad joined the Marine Corps and served for nearly 5 years. During that time, he also served for six months in Afghanistan in 2011. There he was promoted to the rank of corporal on the same day Seal Team Six captured Osama Bin Laden.

“You know, whether we’re in a tragic time, or not, we have to come together, we have to come together as a country, and I think that’s one of the lessons 9/11 did teach us,” said Sinkevich.

He says he’s looking to serve the country again as a border patrol agent.