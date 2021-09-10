Rep. Elise Stefanik reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Dozens of iconic buildings, landmarks and institutions across NYC and beyond will be illuminating their facades or rooftops in sky blue as part of “Tributes in Light” on the anniversary of 9/11. The campaign itself is an extension of the longstanding “Tribute in Light” art installation in Lower Manhattan, which comprises of two vertical columns of white light representing the Twin Towers. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21st District) who’s district covers the North Country, releasing a statement on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks. You can read her comments below.

“Twenty years ago today(9/11), the world watched in horror as terrorists flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in rural Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 souls tragically perished, including hundreds of brave first responders who selflessly gave their lives in the service of others. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the victims and survivors of 9/11 here in New York and beyond.

My generation remembers this day as a vivid memory forever etched into our minds, and it is incumbent upon us to teach the history of 9/11 to younger generations.

Let us remember the first responders who ran into the face of immense, unknown danger to save their fellow Americans.

Let us remember and honor the servicemen and women who gave their lives fighting for our freedom in the years following the attack, especially those from Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, which has seen the most deployments of any Army division since 9/11.

We pray for the families of the 13 service members killed last month (August 2021) in Afghanistan. We must honor their sacrifice and work tirelessly to ensure that no American is left behind enemy lines – That every American is able to safely get home.

And while we remember the horror and tragedy of the lives lost during September 11, in Afghanistan, and in the Global War on Terror, it is important to honor the patriotic resiliency shown by the American people in the days and years following.

Let today (9/11) serve as a reminder that even in the face of terrorism, the strength of America and freedom will always prevail. May God bless the United States of America.”