The state of our security ahead of 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK — As we prepare to mark the solemn milestone of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we’re taking a closer look at the state of our security in the face of evolving threats.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have issued a warning. Terrorist may exploit the 9/11 Memorial, even though there are no credible threats against the United States at this time.

Former state Senator Michael Balboni, who was in office during 9/11 and was appointed the first chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, recalled his memories from Sept. 11 and reflected on the surveillance and counterterrorism laws passed after the attacks.

Plus, Balboni spoke on how law enforcement can guard against cyberattacks, as threats have evolved.