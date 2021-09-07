Tunnel to Towers 5K happening in Cheektowaga on September 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On September 11, the fifth annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk will be taking place in Cheektowaga.

The event, which was established in memory of fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, will honor local first responders, as well as military service members.

Starting at Bellevue Fire Company, runners and walkers will go around Como Park before finishing back at the fire station. It will begin at 10:30 a.m.

To register for the event, click or tap here.