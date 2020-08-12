UPDATE: For Local 22/44 over-the-air viewers in Quebec, transmission problems persist

UPDATE: For most of our over-the-air viewers, the installation of Local 22/44’s new antenna has resulted in a stronger, crisper signal.

However, more than a month after the antenna replacement work began, our OTA audience in Quebec may still be experiencing problems. In the past few days, we have discovered some technical issues with the WVNY signal and are looking to get them resolved as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we do not have a timeline for when all this will be accomplished, but our engineers are developing a plan, and we encourage viewers who have lost the WVNY signal to continue to check this website, myChamplainValley.com over the next couple of weeks for updates.

We hope to have the WVNY signal in its final configuration and power shortly. We apologize for the inconvenience.

After 5 weeks of broadcasting on temporary antennas, Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF) are now on the final top mounted antennas at their new frequencies and at higher power. If you lost the over-the-air signal you should be able to receive it now if you rescan your TV receiver.

How to rescan your television channels to receive WFFF & WVNY

Our chief engineer, Dave Turner, says the antenna went to full-power status shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. However, he notes that it may need to be powered back down temporarily on Monday and Tuesday.

The Federal Communications Commission has forced WVNY, WFFF and hundreds of other television stations nationwide to change frequencies in order to free up more of the airwaves for wireless broadband internet and other uses. The FCC has been calling this initiative the Repack Program.