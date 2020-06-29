Over-the-air viewers of WVNY and WFFF are in for some changes: What you need to know

WFFF (Local 44) and WVNY (Local 22) will be switching over to our new FCC assigned frequencies. What does that mean for you?

Later this week, viewers who receive our signal over-the-air are likely to encounter difficulties with transmission that will impact your viewing experience. The interruptions are temporary while we transition to new frequencies, and we are commited to making the changes as easy as possible for our viewers.

Related: How to rescan your television channels to receive WFFF & WVNY

Here’s what you need to know.

What is happening?

Beginning at midnight Thursday, July 2, and continuing until about 1:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, we will be shutting off both WFFF (Local 44) and WVNY (Local 22) at their current over-the-air frequencies. At the same time we will begin broadcasting both WFFF and WVNY on new over-the-air signal frequencies.

Starting July 3 and continuing through approximately the first week of August, we will be broadcasting on temporary antennas until our new antennas can be installed.

What does this mean for our viewers?

While we are on the temporary antennas, our output power levels will be lower, meaning your over-the-air reception will be weaker or you will not receive it at all. We apologize for this inconvenience, but the COVID-19 crisis has caused installation delays beyond our control.

Please note these changes only effect our over-the-air frequencies and viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite services will not lose either Local 22 or Local 44 from their current service.

What do our viewers need to do?

On the morning of July 3, over-the-air viewers will need to rescan their televisions in order to receive the channels on the new frequencies. If your television can receive the signal, they should show backup as Channel 22 and Channel 44. However, there is a chance they could show up as Channel 7 and Channel 16. If that is the case, simply unplug your television for 10-15 minutes, plug it in and then do another channel rescan.

When will things return to normal?

As noted above, in early August, we will shift over-the-air transmission of of WFFF (Local 44) and WVNY (Local 22) to new permanent antennas. This will enable us to increase their signal power, and viewers who lost reception should once again be able to receive over-the-air signals for both stations.

