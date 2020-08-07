Temporary antenna breakdown interrupts over-the-air signal for WVNY/WFFF

A breakdown in our temporary antenna on Mt Mansfield on Thursday left many of Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF)’s over-the-air viewers with no signal.

However, the stations’ chief engineer says the final steps in the installation of our new antenna should have both stations back on the air by Friday afternoon. Dave Turner said the weather earlier in the week slowed the final installation of Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF)’s new permanent antenna, which was brought up the mountain over the weekend.

The tower crew was back on site Wednesday to begin installing some custom pieces of transmission line, but had to order more for delivery. Turner said the last pieces are coming in today and both stations should be drawing signals from the new antenna in a matter of hours.

“The plan is to be on the new antenna sometime this afternoon for both stations,” Turner said.

We apologize to our OTA viewers for the inconvenience, and want to say thanks to those who alerted us to problems with their service.