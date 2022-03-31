WHAT ARE THE TOP-RATED FACE OILS ON SEPHORA?

From toners to serums to moisturizers, there’s no shortage of skincare products that help address your skin issues. Face oils are a relative newcomer to the scene, but they can be like a magic elixir for getting you the bright, smooth complexion of your dreams.

It may seem counterintuitive since we’ve been warned about oil clogging our pores and wreaking havoc on our skin for years. But face oils can work with your skin’s natural oils to provide additional protection for the skin. They also help soften and hydrate — and some oils even offer anti-aging and antibacterial properties. It’s all about choosing the right oil for your skin type and issues.

Want to introduce a face oil to your skincare routine? Check out these well-loved face oils from Sephora that can help give you beautiful, glowing skin, even without makeup.

Most popular face oils on Sephora for $30-$40

Danessa Myricks Beauty Beauty Oil with Gold Leaf

Featuring a blend of jojoba, sunflower seed, squalane and sweet almond oils infused with gold leaf, this facial oil provides a radiant glow to the skin. It also helps moisturize and create a perfect base for your makeup application. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil

This lightweight face oil features 100% pure squalane derived from olives. It’s a non-comedogenic formula that can help balance excess oil, making it an excellent option even for oily skin. It can also help improve the texture and tone of the skin.

rms beauty Hydrating Face Oil

This multi-purpose face oil works for multiple skin types. It contains jojoba oil to hydrate and condition the skin, rosehip oil to firm and brighten, and wildcrafted buriti oil for antioxidant protection. The formula is lightweight and absorbs quickly but leaves your skin feeling moisturized for up to 12 hours.

Most popular face oils on Sephora for $40-$50

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil

This facial oil is chock full of super berry antioxidants from maqui, acai and goji berries that deliver instant hydration and leave your skin with a luminous glow. It absorbs quickly and helps brighten the skin with vitamin C, and works well for most skin types, too.

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil

This multi-purpose oil offers excellent hydration for not only your face but your hair and nails, too. It is a potent source of antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamin E that moisturize, protect and leave the skin with a lovely glow. The argan nuts are also ethically sourced, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Volition Beauty Hibiscus Unspottable Correcting Oil

If you have dark spots or discoloration, this daily face oil helps brighten and exfoliate the skin. The hibiscus oil helps shed dead skin cells and soften the look of dark circles, while the licorice root extract illuminates and soothes the skin. It’s an ideal option for normal and dry skin.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil

Normal, dry and combination skin will appreciate this lightweight, hydrating oil. It contains antioxidants to provide protection against free radical damage to help soften the signs of aging. It also leaves the skin with a visible radiant glow that looks beautiful under makeup.

GXVE by Gwen Stefani All Time Prime Clean Hydrating Prep & Smooth Face Oil

A versatile, lightweight face oil, this formula can provide up to 24 hours of hydration that creates a perfect canvas for makeup. It leaves the skin with a dewy glow and can even be mixed with your foundation for added luminosity. The oil also contains aloe to soothe the skin.

Most popular face oils on Sephora for $50+

Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil

This non-comedogenic formula contains a blend of 16 vegan oils that help plump and hydrate the skin. It contains plenty of vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, too, so it can strengthen and protect the skin. Its packaging is also recyclable.

Damdam Rice Drops Vegan Face Oil

An excellent option for normal, dry or combination skin, this weightless face oil absorbs quickly but still moisturizes the skin well. It helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier and creates an ideal base for makeup. It gives the skin a healthy glow, too.

Clarins Santal Face Treatment Oil

Offering a blend of 100 percent pure plant oils, this facial oil can help soothe dry, irritated skin. It features hazelnut oil to reduce redness and keep the skin from losing moisture. It can be applied directly to the skin or mixed into your moisturizer to help boost hydration.

StriVectin Super-B Barrier Strengthening Oil with Vitamin B3 and Prebiotics

This clinically proven facial oil may be the perfect treatment for dry or mature skin. It has a lightweight feel but helps soothe dry skin and lock in moisture. It also reduces redness and brightens dull skin. The formula is non-comedogenic, too.

Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 Milligrams of CBD

This plant-based facial oil can help soothe stressed, irritated skin. The argan oil offers antioxidants and essential fatty acids to protect the skin, while the CBD helps calm sensitive skin. It also helps improve the look of dull, uneven skin.

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil

If you’re looking for a face oil that can address the signs of aging, this retinol-packed formula is for you. It helps improve the look and texture of uneven skin, so it works well for fine lines, dark spots and even blemishes. It also contains ceramides to help boost the skin’s natural protective barrier.

