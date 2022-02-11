Are ASUS or TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems best?

Now more than ever, people need to have a reliable Wi-Fi network both at home and at the office. Spotty internet connections often result in slower speeds, dropped video calls, decreased performance and more. With a mesh Wi-Fi system, you don’t need to worry about proximity to a single router to expect reliable internet connectivity. Mesh Wi-Fi systems employ multiple Wi-Fi nodes that work together to eliminate dead zones and create a strong network ecosystem that reaches every corner of your home.

ASUS and TP-Link both offer high-quality mesh Wi-Fi systems, and each provides users with easy setup options and excellent range. But it may be difficult to decide between these two top-performing brands. Despite their similar prices and performance, the main differences between these two systems are range, features and speed.

ASUS Mesh Wi-Fi Systems

ASUS offers several mesh Wi-Fi systems, all built for large areas and offering fast network speeds. It’s easy to set up and administrate your network using the device of your choice. Advanced users will appreciate the ability to expand the settings for further customization. ASUS also offers a free network security service that scans and blocks malicious connections and suspicious activity in real-time. You can manage both systems with the ASUS Control Center on phones, tablets and computers. The ASUS mesh Wi-Fi systems cost between $230-$400 depending on range, speed and features.

ASUS mesh Wi-Fi system pros

Their system has built-in, free malware protection and an easy-to-use app, so you can monitor your network activity, manage devices and set detailed parental controls. The XT8 is one of the best mesh network systems on the market. Its tri-band Wi-Fi technology can support plenty of devices at once, and the system comes in both white and charcoal to match your decor.

ASUS mesh Wi-Fi system cons

They tend to be very expensive and only offer a 500-1,000 square foot range, which is smaller than its TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system counterpart. Some users have noted that the system can be buggy after firmware updates.

Best ASUS Mesh Wi-FI system

ASUS ZenWi-Fi AX (XT8)

This mesh Wi-Fi system has a 5,000-square-foot range and provides speeds up to 6,600 megabits per second (Mbps.) The system includes two nodes, which you can space apart in your home to create a wider coverage area. And you can pair it with a router that uses ASUS’s AiMesh technology to create a unique Wi-Fi network that fits your needs and layout.

ASUS Zen Wi-Fi AX Mini

This model is less expensive and has a similar range as the ZenWi-Fi AX model. It covers about 4,800 square feet with three nodes and uses dual-band Wi-Fi technology. You can pair the Mini with an AiMesh router for a more personalized Wi-Fi network.

TP-Link Mesh Wi-Fi Systems

TP-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi systems are known for their wide coverage range and aesthetically pleasing design. The TP-Link Deco app offers basic parental controls for free or advanced controls as part of their paid service. The networking features include device prioritization, also known as quality of service (QoS) settings. This feature allows certain devices a better quality of connection. Their paid internet security service is compatible with most TP-Link mesh systems and provides network security scans, a malicious site blocker and detailed reports of activity on your home network. The app’s dashboard is easy to use and has an advanced tab for in-depth control. These mesh Wi-Fi systems cost between $130-$450 depending on the range and speed.

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi pros

It has a great range, sleek look and seamless connectivity. It’s less expensive than the competition and it’s easy enough to set up that even beginners can navigate the process without hassle. It has tri-band Wi-Fi technology and can support up to 200 devices at once, which is great if you have a home filled with device lovers.

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi cons

Each node only has two LAN ports, meaning it can only support ethernet connections. Their network security features require a paid monthly subscription, too. Plus, the network speeds are slightly slower than the competition and it rarely meets the advertised 6,600 megabits per second.

Best TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system

TP-Link AX6600 Deco Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

If you want the best coverage and speeds, this mesh Wi-Fi system offers top speeds up to 6,600 megabits per second and a range of about 6,000 square feet. The two-pack system uses tri-band Wi-Fi technology to allow up to 200 devices to use the network at once. Its built-in AiMesh of the Deco X90 allows the system to learn about your network environment, shaping the coverage area in order to provide the best Wi-Fi for your home or office.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System

This is TP-Link’s most affordable Wi-Fi mesh system, which uses tri-band Wi-Fi technology and has a range of about 5,500 square feet. The maximum network speed of the Deco S4 is just under 1,200 megabits per second. The Deco X90 system costs $360, while the Deco S4 costs $110. You can manage both systems easily with the Deco mobile app.

Should you get an ASUS mesh Wi-Fi system or a TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system?

Ultimately, this depends on your needs. Because of its network speeds, range of ports and free anti-virus protection, the ASUS mesh Wi-Fi system is a better choice. However, it is more costly, so if you’re looking for a bargain and speed isn’t a priority, the TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system has a few options with great value for its features.

