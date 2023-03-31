In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, Julia Swift reviews the newly released Apple TV+ series titled “The Big Door Prize.” The plot revolves around a small turn that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. The machine is called a “Morpho” and it can tell you what your true, ultimate potential is.

The show’s cast consists of actors and actresses than you have seen across your screen as a side character. The main star of the show is Ireland native Chris O’Dowd who plays the character of Dusty. He seems to be one of the few ones truly questioning why people are so easily uprooting their lives based on what the Morpho says.

“Everybody is inspired by the idea that maybe the life path they’ve been on is maybe where they shouldn’t be and they can maybe get second chances,” says Julia. “In some cases it makes friendships and relationships fall apart and in some cases it makes them come back together.”



You can catch the show streaming today on Apple TV+