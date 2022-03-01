Which baby hats are best?

Baby hats keep your little one warm or protect them from the sun, but knowing which ones to buy can seem baffling, especially considering everything else you need to buy for your new addition.

The types of hats you need for your baby will vary partly based on when they were born and where you live. If you’re looking for a quality winter hat, the Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Hat and Mitten Set is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a baby hat

Hat types

You’ll find two main options when buying hats for your baby: those designed to keep them warm and those designed to keep the sun off their skin.

Winter hats are the thickest option and are great for when you’re taking your baby out and about on cold days. You can also buy stretchy lightweight hats to keep babies warm on cold days indoors or mild days outdoors. These are most often worn by newborns and young babies who get cold more easily than older babies.

Sun hats are lightweight hats that often have small peaks and neck flaps to keep as much sun off your baby’s face, neck and shoulders as possible. When your baby’s out in the sun, don’t forget to apply a sunscreen lotion designed for kids to any exposed skin.

Materials

Cotton and other natural fibers, such as bamboo, are breathable and great for those who prefer to avoid synthetics. However, some synthetics, such as rayon and polyester, are quicker to dry, which is a bonus for busy parents who struggle to keep on top of the laundry. Stretchy hats will also include a stretch material, such as elastic or Lycra.

Flaps

Earflaps, neck flaps and front flaps or small peaks have their place on winter hats and sun hats. On winter hats, these flaps serve to keep babies warmer around the ears and sides of the face. On summer hats, these flaps offer sun protection to cover parts of a baby that clothes or a conventional hat wouldn’t cover.

What to look for in a quality baby hat

Closures and straps

Keeping hats on babies can be a nightmare for parents. While some babies tolerate hats well, others pull them off their heads as soon as they have the motor skills to do so. Not to mention that hats can easily fall off once babies become more mobile. Therefore, you can find hats with elastic chin straps, toggles or Velcro closures under the chin to help keep hats in place.

Color or print

Are you looking for a particular color or a cute print? You shouldn’t have any trouble finding what you’re looking for, as baby hats come in a wide range of hues and patterns.

Machine-washable

Anyone who has cared for a baby knows they produce larger piles of dirty laundry than you’d think possible for someone so small. You’ll make your life easier if your chosen hat can be machine-washed and tumble-dried.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby hat

Expect to pay roughly $5-$25 apiece, though most cost less than $15. Standard lightweight hats are the most affordable, while elaborate sun hats and winter hats cost more.

Baby hat FAQ

Why do they put hats on newborns in hospitals?

A. When babies come out of the warm environment of the womb, a hospital room feels cold by comparison, which is part of the reason why nurses, midwives and doctors often put lightweight hats on newborns when they’re firstborn.

Newborns also find it harder to regulate their own temperature and their heads are larger in comparison to their bodies than the heads of adults, so they lose more heat through their heads than older children and grownups do.

Do babies always need to wear a hat?

A. No, most babies don’t need to wear hats at all times. Healthy, full-term infants can regulate their temperature well enough inside a heated home. So, once you’ve left the hospital, your baby won’t need to wear a hat unless they’re going outside on a cold or especially sunny day.

If your baby is unwell or was born prematurely, their doctor might recommend wearing a lightweight hat indoors. Otherwise, you can let that head breathe.

What’s the best baby hat to buy?

Top baby hat

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Hat and Mitten Set

What you need to know: With ear flaps and matching mittens, this cozy cat is perfect for cold days.

What you’ll love: This hat is available in a 0-9 months size for young babies and a 12-24 months size for older babies and toddlers. It comes in a choice of four colors. Both hat and mittens are fuzzy and the hat has adorable bear ears on top.

What you should consider: The sizes run slightly large, so it will be big on a newborn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby hat for the money

Kyte Baby Soft Knotted Hat

What you need to know: This lightweight hat is great for everyday use, indoors or outdoors.

What you’ll love: You can buy this hat in a range of sizes to fit babies from newborn to 12 months. It’s made from a stretchy rayon for a snug yet comfortable fit and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: The material is thin, so it isn’t suitable for outdoor use in exceptionally cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

I Play. by Green Sprouts Baby Flap Hat

What you need to know: The front and rear flaps offer excellent sun protection for babies.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent sun hat with UPF 50+ protection. It’s made from a lightweight material that’s machine washable and quick-drying. You can choose from a range of sizes and prints.

What you should consider: The toggle is somewhat loose and difficult to tighten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

